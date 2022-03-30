UFC Columbus medical suspensions: Curtis Blaydes, three others draw indefinite timeouts

Ohio Athletic Commission (OAC) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspension for those athletes competing at the UFC Columbus mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (March 26, 2022) inside Nationwide Arena on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

A good portion of the card was able to escape “The Buckeye State” without any timeouts; however, event headliner Curtis Blaydes has been sat until further notice as a result of a bum foot. Similarly, Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev were also handed indefinite suspensions.

Complete UFC Columbus injuries and medial suspensions (courtesy MMA Junkie) below:

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended indefinitely until right foot is cleared by orthopedic doctor

Chris Daukaus: Suspended 30 days for TKO loss

Blaydes def. Daukaus by technical knockout

Alexa Grasso: No suspension

Joanne Wood: No suspension

Grasso def. Wood by submission

Bryan Barberena: No suspension

Matt Brown: Suspended 60 days for rest and laceration to heal

Barberena def. Brown by split decision

Kai Kara-France: No suspension.

Askar Askarov: No suspension

Kara France def. Askarov by unanimous decision

Neil Magny: No suspension

Max Griffin: No suspension

Magny def. Griffin by split decision

Marc Diakiese: Suspended indefinitely until right hand and right foot are cleared by orthopedic doctor

Viacheslav Borshchev: Suspended indefinitely until right wrist and right foot are cleared by orthopedic doctor

Diakiese def. Borshchev by unanimous decision

Sara McMann: No suspension

Karol Rosa: No suspension

McMann def. Rosa by unanimous decision

Chris Gutierrez: No suspension

Danaa Batgerel: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by an ophthalmologist; also suspended 30 days for TKO loss

Gutierrez def. Danaa by technical knockout

Aliaskhab Khizriev: No suspension

Denis Tiuliulin: No suspension

Khizriev def. Tiuliulin by technical submission

Manon Fiorot: No suspension

Jennifer Maia: No suspension

Fiorot def. Maia by unanimous decision

Matheus Nicolau: No suspension

David Dvorak: No suspension

Nicolau def. Dvorak by unanimous decision

Luis Saldana: No suspension

Bruno Souza: No suspension

Saldana def. Souza by unanimous decision

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

