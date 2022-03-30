UFC Columbus medical suspensions: Curtis Blaydes, three others draw indefinite timeouts

Ohio Athletic Commission (OAC) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspension for those athletes competing at the UFC Columbus mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (March 26, 2022) inside Nationwide Arena on both ESPN+ and ESPN.
A good portion of the card was able to escape “The Buckeye State” without any timeouts; however, event headliner Curtis Blaydes has been sat until further notice as a result of a bum foot. Similarly, Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev were also handed indefinite suspensions.
Complete UFC Columbus injuries and medial suspensions (courtesy MMA Junkie) below:
Curtis Blaydes: Suspended indefinitely until right foot is cleared by orthopedic doctor
Chris Daukaus: Suspended 30 days for TKO loss
Blaydes def. Daukaus by technical knockout
Alexa Grasso: No suspension
Joanne Wood: No suspension
Grasso def. Wood by submission
Bryan Barberena: No suspension
Matt Brown: Suspended 60 days for rest and laceration to heal
Barberena def. Brown by split decision
Kai Kara-France: No suspension.
Askar Askarov: No suspension
Kara France def. Askarov by unanimous decision
Neil Magny: No suspension
Max Griffin: No suspension
Magny def. Griffin by split decision
Marc Diakiese: Suspended indefinitely until right hand and right foot are cleared by orthopedic doctor
Viacheslav Borshchev: Suspended indefinitely until right wrist and right foot are cleared by orthopedic doctor
Diakiese def. Borshchev by unanimous decision
Sara McMann: No suspension
Karol Rosa: No suspension
McMann def. Rosa by unanimous decision
Chris Gutierrez: No suspension
Danaa Batgerel: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by an ophthalmologist; also suspended 30 days for TKO loss
Gutierrez def. Danaa by technical knockout
Aliaskhab Khizriev: No suspension
Denis Tiuliulin: No suspension
Khizriev def. Tiuliulin by technical submission
Manon Fiorot: No suspension
Jennifer Maia: No suspension
Fiorot def. Maia by unanimous decision
Matheus Nicolau: No suspension
David Dvorak: No suspension
Nicolau def. Dvorak by unanimous decision
Luis Saldana: No suspension
Bruno Souza: No suspension
Saldana def. Souza by unanimous decision
Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.
For complete UFC Columbus results and play-by-play click here.
Loading comments...