Felony tossed in Chael Sonnen hotel battle royal, but misdemeanor charges still remain

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen, who also did work at 205 pounds, is breathing a sigh of relief this week after prosecutors tossed his felony battery charge, but the three-time title challenger and ESPN mouthpiece is not out of the woods just yet.

Sonnen, 44, is accused of injuring multiple people during an alleged hotel rampage last December in Las Vegas. The initial charges were dismissed without prejudice; however, prosecutors later filed an amended complaint that includes six misdemeanors.

But not felony strangulation.

Two of the victims named in the allegations are Christopher and Julie Stellpflug of San Luis Obispo, Calif., who also filed a lawsuit against the ex-Bellator headliner and remain under doctors’ care “while recovering from concussions,” according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Longtime rival Jon Jones, meanwhile, just took the first exit off the “high road.”

“Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an asshole in Las Vegas,” Jones said after “The American Gangster” was charged. “Sonnen allegedly attacks his wife, another woman along with like five men and crickets.”

A police report indicates five people in total were injured during the melee, including a responding security guard, but Sonnen — who retired with a 31-17-1 record and 12 finishes — insists he has no memory of the altercation after popping Ambien to help him sleep.

A date for Sonnen’s next court appearance has yet to be determined.