The Walking Bread? ‘Korean Zombie’ scores his own burger ahead of UFC 273 (Pic)

GS25, Korea's largest convenience store chain, is offering Korean Zombie themed burgers, 주목밥 and drinks. A major sponsorship deal going on here for #UFC273 . Is this up to your standards @Arnoldbfa ? pic.twitter.com/vy4EHSY9MS

John Montagu would be proud.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung, best known in the combat sports world as “The Korean Zombie,” got his own line of convenience store goodies as part of a UFC 273 sponsorship in his native South Korea.

I’m not into energy drinks (also available in a low-calorie option) but I would definitely wolf down that “Zombie” burger. Can’t be any worse than what’s under the lamps at 7-11 here in the states, though I’m sure in Miami this would be sold as Three Piece and a Zombie.

Jung (17-5) agreed to step up on short notice to battle reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on April 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., an opportunity that presented itself when original headliner, Max Holloway, went down with an undisclosed injury.

This might be the last hurrah for the 35 year-old Jung, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over featherweight veteran Dan Ige back June 2021. Volkanovski (23-1) has won 20 straight fights and remains undefeated under the UFC banner at 10-0.

To see the rest of the UFC 273 fight card and PPV lineup click here.