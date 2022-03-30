UFC 273: Gilbert Burns won’t rule out Colby Covington fight with ‘spectacular finish’ over Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns wants another shot at the 170-pound title.

The fastest way to get it is by derailing undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., April 9, 2022 from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

But if the upcoming title fight between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and longtime nemesis Leon Edwards gets delayed, then “Durinho” will be open to fighting No. 1-ranked welterweight contender and two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

“I’m completely focused on the performance, but I do believe a finish, whoever wins I think will be very close to a title shot, but it’s very hard to control these things,” Burns told The Underground. “You could go out there and get a finish, and Kamaru and Leon Edwards are supposed to be July, and for any reason that fight goes to August or September, I don’t see either me or Khamzat are not going to be waiting that long to fight for a freaking title, so Colby (Covington) is right there. Might be an option.”

Covington is coming off a Jorge Masvidal win at UFC 272 back on March 5.

Burns (20-4) has won seven of his last eight, including last July’s unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson. The Brazilian’s one crack at the 170-pound crown ended by way of third-round technical knockout at the hands of Usman in the UFC 258 main event.

“It’s a lot of scenarios, so it’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen, so focus on my performance and I think a spectacular, great finish, it makes a big statement, then we go from there,” Burns continued. “We will see. Maybe title shot, maybe Colby fight, whatever, you know, but that’s too much ahead. We went to focus until April 9... The way I see is the risk is very big, you know, but the reward is very big, as well.”

Chimaev (10-0) is already 4-0 under the UFC banner and coming off last October’s destruction of welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. Despite his inexperience on the big stage, “Borz” opened as a sizable betting favorite over the rough-and-tumble Burns.

To see who else is fighting at UFC 273 click here.