Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal staredown video from UFC 272 press conference

This Sat. night (March 5, 2022) at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 272 top Welterweight contenders and former best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally settle their differences. Thurs. (March 3) fans were treated to the event’s pre-fight press conference which featured the two men atop the event staring down for the first time since scheduling the bout.

Covington and Masvidal were formerly training partners at American Top Team (ATT) in Florida but have since become mortal enemies with Masvidal claiming that “Chaos” sold out their friendship for fame and fortune. Both men are former UFC title challengers, and in Covington’s case, a former interim champion. With both coming off title fight rematch losses to current champion Kamaru Usman, a win here is pivotal to remaining relevant in the 170-pound ranks.

UFC 272’s co-main event has gone through the wringer a bit as upon the very original scheduling of the event, a Featherweight trilogy between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway was on tap. A Holloway injury led to the fight’s entire removal as Volkanovski now defends against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on Apr. 9. Lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev were then moved to the co-main slot until Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 and Renato Moicano now fills the void.

