Live! UFC 272 press conference video for ‘Covington vs Masvidal’

Two-time welterweight title challengers Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both “Chaos” and “Gamebred” will join the dais for the “Covington vs. Masvidal” press conference today in “Sin City,” which streams LIVE at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC President Dana White will also be on the scene.

With no championship titles on the line, the promotion is hoping the longstanding rivalry between Covington and Masvidal — former best friends and training partners turned bitter enemies — will be enough to carry this weekend’s PPV card. The UFC 272 co-main event features former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos taking on fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

