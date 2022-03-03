Michelle Waterson facing potential ‘career ending’ injury after canceling Amanda Ribas fight

Michelle Waterson has two choices: recover from her injury or call it quits.

The “Karate Hottie” posted a new update on Instagram to add context to her recent decision to withdraw from her Amanda Ribas fight, previously scheduled for the upcoming UFC “Fight Night” event on March 26 in Columbus.

“I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that it is a short break,” Waterson said (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “It’s an injury that stopped me from training, and it’s heartbreaking. I was really excited to fight Amanda. I know she was very excited to fight, as well, so hopefully it’s a fight that we can still have. But if I don’t take care of this injury, it will turn into something that can be worse and career ending.”

This is the second time Waterson, 36, has withdrawn from a bout against Ribas.

The two were initially set to face off at UFC 257 back in early 2021 before Waterson was benched for undisclosed reasons. Marina Rodriguez agreed to step in and went on to defeat Ribas by way of technical knockout.

The 18-9 Waterson is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Rodriguez last May. The disappointing outcome left the “Karate Hottie” at just 1-3 over her last four fights, a far cry from her 2018-19 run when she won three straight, putting herself in championship consideration.

A timeline for her 2022 return has yet to be determined.