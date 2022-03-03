Junior Dos Santos sends heartfelt message to Cain Velasquez following recent arrest

The stories of Junior Dos Santos and Cain Velasquez’s careers can’t be told without mention of one another. Their highest of highs and lowest of lows revolved around the other. In 2022, nine years after their final war, Velasquez finds himself fighting a different kind of battle.

Velasquez was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of attempted murder. Details have since emerged surrounding the incident and state that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion fired multiple shots of a handgun when chasing down Harry Goularte, a man who was recently arraigned on felony molestation charges — the incidents taking place at daycare facility that a Velasquez relative used to go to.

“As combat opponents, we shared the dream of winning and becoming number one,” Dos Santos tweeted. “Today, as parents of families, the victory we want to achieve is the well-being and safety of our families.

“There is still a lot to be revealed and investigated about this situation that Cain Velasquez is involved in. But until then, I believe any honest parent would do the same if they were in their shoes.

“May justice be done and Cain can be where he belongs, together with his family and as soon as possible #ForcaCain #FreeCain,” he finished.

Velasquez has been charged with 10 offenses which include first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle. He is set to be arraigned on Mon. March 7, 2022.

Velasquez went 2-1 in his series with Dos Santos from 2011 to 2013. Their first meeting headlined the UFC’s first event on Fox and saw Dos Santos score a stunning 64-second knockout. Velasquez got redemption in the rematch with a dominant unanimous decision before finishing “Cigano” with a slam and strikes in the fifth round of their trilogy.