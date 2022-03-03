Welcome to Midnight Mania!

At the last minute, it was announced the Joe Rogan wouldn’t be commentating at UFC 271. It’s not often that a pay-per-view (PPV) event is held without Rogan at the mic, and initially the reported reason was a “scheduling conflict.” Dana White refuted that claim, however, stating that Rogan could have been in attendance and chose not to work the show.

Likely, Rogan was letting recent controversies — be it accused COVID-19 misinformation or previous usage of a certain racial slur — die down. Fortunately for fans of the comedian, the heat has seemingly eased up after several apologies, and so Rogan is back on the commentary line up in his usual role of color commentary per MMAJunkie.

Joining him at the commentary table will be Jon Anik in play-by-play and Michael Bisping for additional color commentary. Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, was initially planning to commentate, but he’s taking a break after the recent death of his mother.

In case anyone was concerned, Bryce Mitchell is still getting his camo trunks Reebok, Venum, or otherwise!

I would hope Colby Covington got a great deal upfront, otherwise this is a major financial L for “Chaos.” Not many non-champions headlining UFC pay-per-views ...

Colby Covington says he's not getting PPV points for his main event bout against Jorge Masvidal this Saturday. #UFC272 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) March 2, 2022

Brian Kelleher will not be giving his take on Genki Sudo’s “We Are All One” classic flag.

They won’t allow me to walkout with the world peace flag unfortunately. Peace be with you — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 2, 2022

A great moment in UFC Heavyweight history:

Cain Velasquez meets Junior Dos Santos in the middle before their fight starts



(Texas, 2013) pic.twitter.com/kkIR5Npgxz — fight pics that go hard (@fightpicsgohard) March 2, 2022

Islam Makhachev denies being the reason that the proposed Rafael dos Anjos match up fell apart (again). From the outside looking in, Makhachev (or likely, his management) could’ve just sat quietly and waited for his well-earned title shot, but now his situation is iffy.

Dana, you went to bed to early, you gotta stay up late to get things done https://t.co/JaoXVwxHga — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

I don’t care who you will put in front of me, I’ll smash this whole division — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

The Light Heavyweight division is more fun with Tyson Pedro back!

Feel free to speculate wildly on this meaningless, old sparring footage between our UFC 272 main event duo.

I would have to argue this street fighter telegraphed the uppercut then came through with a hook. Smart!

Telegraphed or not, he literally punched that dude through multiple dimensions. Doctor Strange would be proud. pic.twitter.com/O5A1sBMUvE — Vindictive (@VindictiveMMA) March 1, 2022

Knees on knees!

Just some Masaaki Noiri K-1 and Krush combos. pic.twitter.com/jflkL6vWz8 — nojillnolife (@nojillnolife) March 1, 2022

Kevin Holland’s win over Ronaldo Souza is one of the most insane finishes in UFC history.

I find every single one of these plant timelapse videos neat.

Midnight Music: Had a submission/request in the inbox tonight!

