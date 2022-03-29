Joe Rogan: Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s ‘most mild joke’ was ‘staggeringly stupid’

Will Smith completely dominated the headlines coming out of the 2022 Oscars this past weekend and not because he won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Instead, Smith was the center of attention for his reaction to a joke made by Chris Rock ahead of Smith’s award-winning moment. Rock would take aim at some of the couples in attendance that night before making it to Smith and his wife, Jada. The comedian would make a G.I. Jane reference toward Jade and her recent hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia.

The immediate reactions from the Smith family were mixed with Jada appearing to find the joke none too pleasing. As a result, her husband stormed the stage to greet Rock with a thumping slap before telling Rock from his seat to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. The event has seen many from across the globe sharing their thoughts, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator and comedian, Joe Rogan.

“That whole scene doing that in that manner, in that place, is a great example of what’s wrong in the glorification of just being able to go up someone and smack them in the face. That whole thing was so weak,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (h/t MiddleEasy).

“That was not an insult. It was the most mild joke about her hairstyle in reference to a movie where a lady shaved her head,” he continued. “The idea that there’s any justification whatsoever of him and smacking him in the face like that… No [there’s not any justification]. How do you have malicious intent in a mild joke? He was emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way.”

During his speech after winning Best Actor, Smith would slightly address his actions before taking to Instagram on Monday (March 28, 2022) for a more direct and lengthy statement.

“He was saving face, doing some weird movie thing,” Rogan said of Smith’s apology. “He was getting away with it as if he was living in a fictional movie. Like the idea that you think it’s smart while wearing a tuxedo to walk onto a stage in front of the world, one of the biggest award shows on Earth, if not the biggest, and smack a comedian for the most mild joke. And then sit there quivering saying, ‘keep my wife’s name outta your f—king mouth.’ And everybody’s just gonna sit there in this s—t that you just took on the table.

“You just pulled your pants down and took a s—t on the dinner table,” he added. “And they all have to just sit there and look at that. That’s what it’s like. It stinks.”