UFC Columbus purses: Three fighters take home paltry $12,000 payouts

In case you’re wondering why people like Jake Paul and Sean Sherk continue to bag on UFC for its fighter payouts, take a closer look at some of the entry-level purses for combatants like Viachaslav Borshchev, Denis Tiuliulin, and Bruno Souza, who each took home $12,000 for their March 26 fights in Columbus.

And that wasn’t even the lowest purse of 2022.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel recently told worried investors that UFC increased fighter payouts “six hundred percent since 2005” which sounds great on paper, until you realize the base salary for guys like Gleison Tibau was just $3,000. The promotion, meanwhile, is now valued at over $7 billion after hooking up with ESPN.

A handful of established veterans competing at UFC Columbus took home a more respectable purse, like heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes. “Razor” doubled-up his $131,000 check by stopping 265-pound opponent Chris Daukaus, who took home $80,000 in defeat. Neil Magny was not far behind with his combined purse of $230,000.

Here are the complete UFC Columbus payouts, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Curtis Blaydes: $262,000 ($131,000 to show, $131,000 to win)

Chris Daukaus: $80,000

Alexa Grasso: $86,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 to win)

Joanne Wood: $70,000

Kai Kara-France: $102,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 to win)

Askar Askarov: $26,000

Bryan Barberena: $122,000 ($61,000 to show, $61,000 to win)

Matt Brown: $105,000

Manon Fiorot: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 to win)

Jennifer Maia: $60,000

Neil Magny: $230,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 to win)

Max Griffin: $53,000

Marc Diakiese: $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 to win)

Viachaslav Borshchev: $12,000

Sara McMann: $88,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 to win)

Karol Rosa: $28,000

Chris Gutierrez: $72,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 to win)

Batgerel Danaa: $28,000

Matheus Nicolau: $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 to win)

David Dvorak: $35,000

Aliaskhab Khizriev: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to win)

Denis Tiuliulin: $12,000

Luis Saldana: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 to win)

Bruno Souza: $12,000

Keep in mind the payouts listed above do not include fight bonuses, promotional compliance sponsorships, or other unofficial payments. It also does not include deductions for expenses such as insurance, taxes, etc.

For example, the promotion typically hands out extra cash for “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” bonuses (see those here), as well as the occasional (and undisclosed) locker room incentives.

For complete UFC Columbus results and fight coverage click here.