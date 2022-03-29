UFC 277 odds: Sean Strickland slight betting underdog against Alex Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will separate contender from pretender when middleweight lunatic Sean Strickland takes the Octagon opposite kickboxing dynamo Alex Pereira for the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 30.

A city and venue have yet to be revealed.

Strickland opened as the +150 betting underdog, according to Best Fight Odds, against -175 for Pereira, the odds-on favorite. As with any opening line, you can expect these numbers to change — in both directions — as we creep closer to fight night.

Strickland (25-3) is the winner of six straight, including last February’s decision win over ranked contender Jack Hermansson. Unfortunately, “Tarzan” has been getting more press for his exploits outside the cage, which vary from amusing to downright creepy.

As for Pereira (5-1), he’s been working hard to prove he’s more than just “that guy who beat Israel Adesanya in kickboxing.” The Brazilian signed with UFC back in late 2021 and has since put together back-to-back wins over Andreas Michailidis and Bruno Silva.

UFC 277 does not yet have a main event just yet, but you can expect that to change sooner, rather than later.