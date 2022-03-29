Latest UFC 275 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ on June 11 in Singapore

Event: UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka”
Date: Sat., June 11, 2022
Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 275 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:
205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
UFC 275 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:
125 lbs.: UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Talia Santos
UFC 275 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori vs. Robert Whittaker
115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...