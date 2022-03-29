Latest UFC 275 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ on June 11 in Singapore

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever pay-per-view (PPV) event in Singapore — home of ONE Championship — with a mixed martial arts (MMA) championship doubleheader. In the light heavyweight headliner, Glover Teixeira makes his first title defense against striking sensation Jiri Prochazka, not long after women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her strap on the line against 125-pound bruiser Talia Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event. In addition, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori battle for the right to stay alive in the middleweight title chase!