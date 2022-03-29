 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest UFC 275 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ on June 11 in Singapore

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever pay-per-view (PPV) event in Singapore — home of ONE Championship — with a mixed martial arts (MMA) championship doubleheader. In the light heavyweight headliner, Glover Teixeira makes his first title defense against striking sensation Jiri Prochazka, not long after women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her strap on the line against 125-pound bruiser Talia Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event. In addition, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori battle for the right to stay alive in the middleweight title chase!

By Jesse Holland
UFC

Event: UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka”
Date: Sat., June 11, 2022
Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 275 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:

125 lbs.: UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Talia Santos

UFC 275 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori vs. Robert Whittaker
115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

