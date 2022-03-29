UFC Columbus rankings update: Curtis Blaydes holds steady at No. 4, Kai Kara France springboards to No. 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Columbus mixed martial arts (MMA) event last Sat. night (March 26, 2022) inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. That’s where Curtis Blaydes stopped fellow heavyweight Chris Daukaus, but since “Razor” was already ranked above his “Fight Night” foe, he’ll stay put at No. 4 on the 265-pound chart.

Similarly, Daukaus retains his spot at No. 9.

Kai Kara France was able to break into the flyweight Top 5 after handing Askar Askarov the first loss of his professional career. “Don’t Blink” is now seated at No. 2 on the 125-pound ladder and could be in line for a future title shot. Perhaps the same can be said for Alexa Grasso, who easily dispatched division stalwart Joanne Wood (No. 10) for her third straight win, good enough for No. 5 in the women’s flyweight division.

But don’t sleep on Manon Fiorot, who climbed six spots to No. 7 by turning away Brazilian bruiser and former 125-pound title challenger Jennifer Maia (No. 6).

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Max Holloway

7. Jon Jones

8. Dustin Poirier

9. Petr Yan

10. Glover Teixeira

11. Deiveson Figueiredo

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Brandon Moreno

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Jan Blachowicz

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Kai Kara France +4

3. Askar Askarov -1

4. Alexandre Pantoja -1

5. Alex Perez -1

6. Brandon Royval -1

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Rogerio Bontorin

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Amir Albazi

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Rob Font

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Marlon Vera

9. (T) Pedro Munhoz

9. (T) Song Yadong

11. Frankie Edgar

12. Ricky Simon

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Marlon Moraes

15. Raphael Assuncao

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Gregor Gillespie

9. Conor McGregor

10. Rafael Fiziev

11. Arman Tsarukyan

12. Mateusz Gamrot

13. Dan Hooker

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Jorge Masvidal

8. Sean Brady

9. Neil Magny

10. Michael Chiesa

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. (T) Derek Brunson

4. (T) Paulo Costa

4. (T) Sean Strickland

7. Jack Hermansson

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brad Tavares

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Weidman

15. Edmen Shahbazyan

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev

5. Anthony Smith

6. Thiago Santos

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Paul Craig

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Johnny Walker

13. Ryan Spann

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

9. Chris Daukaus

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Sergei Pavlovich

12. Shamil Abdurakhimov

13. Augusto Sakai

14. Walt Harris

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Julianna Pena

5. Weili Zhang

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Holly Holm

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Irene Aldana

13. Mackenzie Dern +1

14. Lauren Murphy -1

15. Aspen Ladd

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Tecia Torres

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Amanda Lemos

11. Virna Jandiroba

12. Angela Hill

13. Jessica Penne

14. Brianna Van Buren

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Talia Santos +1

5. Alexa Grasso +4

6. Jennifer Maia -2

7. Manon Fiorot +6

8. Viviane Araujo -2

9. Andrea Lee -1

10. Joanne Wood -3

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Jessica Eye -2

13. Casey O’Neill -1

14. Maycee Barber

15. Erin Blanchfield

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Holly Holm

3. Irene Aldana

4. Aspen Ladd

5. Ketlen Vieira

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Raquel Pennington

8. Sara McMann +1

9. Miesha Tate -1

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Pannie Kianzad +1

13. Karol Rosa -1

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

Related Visa Issues Force Imavov Off UFC 273

You can expect these rankings to change in roughly two weeks after the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event, where championship titles will be on the line in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. In addition, Khamzat Chimaev will look to stake his claim in the welterweight Top 5 opposite former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.