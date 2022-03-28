Jake Paul knows he can knock out ‘selfish’ Conor McGregor: ‘This is about helping the fighters’

Jake Paul won’t stop fighting for what Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters deserve and he’s willing to prove it.

Since entering the combat sports landscape as a boxer, Paul has boxed two mixed martial artists (MMA) that previously fought in the UFC. Defeating both Ben Askren (watch highlights) and Tyron Woodley (twice), Paul has vocally challenged several other notable MMA names along the way. None, however, with a higher profile out of the bunch than one Conor McGregor.

When presented with the idea of the matchup, UFC President Dana White expressed little interest as he pointed out the size difference between both men.

“Not as of yet,” Paul told TMZ Sports in response to if he’s heard back from White about his challenge to McGregor. “He keeps going on interviews. He was on my brother’s (Logan Paul) podcast and he seems to be ducking the whole entire thing. He doesn’t realize that Conor and I weigh the exact same right now. Conor is walking around at 190 [pounds], I’m walking around at 190.

“I’m willing to do the fight in MMA under the UFC. This is about helping the fighters and making a change. That’s what Conor hasn’t ever done. He’s always been selfish. The fighter pay needs to increase. So I’ve said that if I win then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay. If I lose then they can take all the money, whatever, and so be it. But I know I can beat Conor and people think, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy.’ And yeah, I am. No s—t, that’s why I’ve gotten this far. It’s cause I’m crazy and I believe in myself.”

Paul has amassed a 5-0 record in boxing thus far and this past week announced that he’ll be returning to the ring in August. Who that will be against remains to be determined.

McGregor, on the other hand, last fought when suffering his second straight defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor broke his leg at the end of the opening round and the fight was called off thus rewarding Poirier with the technical knockout victory (watch highlights).

“Conor is on a downhill spiral,” Paul said. “His limbs are all broken. So stand-up game, I’m coming out and knocking him out. First round.”