Visa issues force Nassourdine Imavov out of Kelvin Gastelum bout at UFC 273

UFC 273 next weekend (Sat., April 9, 2022) has suffered a change-up.

The promotion announced on Monday (March 28, 2022) via their website that the Middleweight bout between former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov is off. Visa issues were revealed as the culprit for France’s Imavov’s inability to make it to Jacksonville, Fla.

Replacing the fight will be a matchup that was canceled ahead of this past weekend’s UFC Columbus card, Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik at Heavyweight.

The removal of Gastelum vs. Imavov is certainly a hard pill to swallow for both men considering their positions. It’s been a rough stretch for Gastelum since putting on an instant classic alongside Israel Adesanya in April 2019. Including that bout, Gastelum is 1-5 in his last six appearances with that lone win coming against Ian Heinisch and preceding two recent defeats to Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

As for Imavov (11-3), he too holds a win over Heinishc whom he finished with strikes in the second round of their July 2021 affair (watch highlights). To follow it up, he battered Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 268 in November to once again score a second-round stoppage (watch highlights).

Despite this late change to UFC 273, the card overall still holds up rather nicely.