Chris Rock praised for taking Will Smith drubbing ‘like a man’ — unlike ‘p*ssy’ Colby Covington

Chris Rock got his face slapped by Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday night and the celebrity ambush has many people in the combat sports community drawing parallels with Jorge Masvidal’s (alleged) ambush on UFC welterweight rival Colby Covington.

With one minor exception.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the police statement read. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Covington, however, filed a police report, leading to Masvidal’s arrest in Miami.

“Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol,” celebrity boxer Jake Paul wrote on Twitter. “Just shows how much of a pussy Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again.”

“Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was Colby Covington he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job,” UFC middleweight Sean Strickland added. “Well played Chris Rock. You took that shit like a man. You should catch him in the parking lot lol.”

The 31 year-old “Tarzan” also has no tolerance for weepy “beta males” (like this guy).

“Fuck Will Smith, this motherfucker gets on stage after smacking a man in the face and starts crying while the crowd cheers,” Strickland continued. “The fuck backward world are we living in?!?! Liberal logic, next time I smack a motherfucker in anger I’m just gonna cry and talk about God.”

I guess it beats talking about this.

Masvidal was later released on $15,000 bond and is expected to make his return to court in April. “Gamebred” entered a plea of “Not Guilty” and could beat the rap, depending on how “The Sunshine State” views the much-ballyhooed “Mutual Combat” defense.