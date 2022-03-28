Candace Owens mocks Khabib for ‘embarrassing’ attempt to boycott Colby Covington — ‘MMA is a man’s sport’

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a “man’s sport,” affording to political commentator Candace Owens, perhaps forgetting that one of the biggest stars of the last decade was former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight titleholder Ronda Rousey.

And let’s not overlook Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, among others.

Owens criticized retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who asked the welterweight division to boycott controversial 170-pound contender Colby Covington, sending a message to other fighters that dragging family into feuds is a dishonorable way to promote fights.

Read those comments here.

“This is so embarrassing,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Calling for a boycott. He better go buy a pussy hat and join the NBA. MMA is a man’s sport.”

I’ve occasionally popped into Lids at my local shopping mall but never saw a Pussy Hat. That said, a quick Google search tells me they were “created in large numbers by women involved with the United States 2017 Women’s March.”

Covington got ambushed by longtime rival Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami in what “Gamebred” suggests was payback for comments “Chaos” made in the build-up to their UFC 272 headliner earlier this month in Las Vegas. Masvidal was later arrested for assault after allegedly breaking Covington’s tooth and damaging his fancy-shmancy Rolex.

I guess Will Smith was taking notes.