Video: Will Smith slapped the s—t out of Chris Rock at the Oscars and yes, Dana White was impressed

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa

I guess longtime comedian and recurring Academy Awards host Chris Rock missed all the drama between UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, or he would have realized that insulting a man’s family under the guise of self promotion can result in real world consequences.

So much for all that “sticks and stones” bullshit we learned in grade school.

Rock was on stage doing his usual har-har shtick and part of his routine included a zinger about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from hair loss as a result of the autoimmune disease alopecia.

Related Masvidal Pleading Not Guilty In Covington Case

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, referencing the 1997 drama in which lead actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith promptly got up from his seat, waltzed on stage, and slapped the shit out of Rock before returning to the audience.

“Wow,” Rock said. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth,” Smith shouted.

“Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock replied.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith repeated.

The general consensus is that Smith’s impromptu slap was the most exciting thing to happen at the Oscars since ... uh ... well, I’m sure something exciting happened at some point in the history of the Academy Awards.

Right?

Look, the point is this incident gave people something to talk about besides COVID and Russia.

Even UFC President Dana White was impressed.

“FINALLY!!!!! There’s an Oscars show worth watching,” White wrote on Twitter. “AND Chris Rock has a chin.

He’s no Russian “Dumpling,” but the kid’s got potential.

Maybe we can get the Smith-Rock rematch at the next Slap Fighting Championship event?