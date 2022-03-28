The beef between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington has spilled out from the cage into the streets, landing “Gamebred” in a heap of legal trouble. But, what sparked off the bad blood that led us to this point? You’ve heard the hype, you’ve listened to promos describing things. But, have you heard from the sources what Jorge and Colby had to say about their friendship then and now?

Beef Wars: Masvidal vs. Covington takes you back nearly a decade to when Jorge and Colby were teammates and lets you hear in their own words how they slid from being friends to enemies. Get rid of all the spin and the pay-per-view (PPV) pump talks.

And don’t think their dislike for each other is an act. The moment both men were kicked out of American Top Team for talking trash about each other, the situation took a serious toll on their ability to train and maintain their careers.

Yet, the hatred remained ... and only got worse.

Now, Masvidal is looking at up to 15 years in jail and a $10,000 fine for aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. Covington is pressing charges, and no peaceful resolution is in sight.

After watching this video, you’ll understand why.