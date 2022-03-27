Details have finally started to come out regarding an alleged Las Vegas hotel hallway brawl involving Chael Sonnen on December 18th, and they are pretty disturbing.

Sonnen was initially questioned and released by the police immediately following the incident, and then had charges related to the situation dismissed without prejudice by a judge. But in mid-march, police re-filed a series of charges against Sonnen including a felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 battery misdemeanors.

A civil lawsuit was also filed by Christopher and Julie Stellpflug, claiming a seemingly intoxicated Sonnen knocked a drink out of his hand and then attacked him ‘without provocation or any communication whatsoever.’ Sonnen was wandering the hallway of the Four Seasons hotel next to the Mandalay Bay barefoot and wearing a torn, bloody t-shirt at the time.

“I just want people to know it was a totally unprovoked attack,” Christopher Stellpflug told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We were just walking into our room to plan a sushi dinner. We did nothing wrong, and this guy went on a crazy rampage.”

The lawsuit says another hotel guest had to stop Sonnen from choking Mr. Stellpflug, only to get attacked and elbowed in the face. Sonnen then allegedly attacked Mrs. Stellpflug, throwing her against a wall and punching her in the face. The filing alleges that several hotel employees were also assaulted by Sonnen, including a security guard that was kneed in the face and another who was kicked in the chest.

Metropolitan Police Department reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal also mention another hotel guest who was attacked before the Stellpflugs. This man claimed he opened his room door and was ‘randomly struck’ in the jaw by Sonnen. He locked himself in his room and called hotel security.

Chael Sonnen was issues five battery citations in Las Vegas on Saturday night after allegedly fighting in a luxury hotel.



The incident was first reported by TMZ and footage of Sonnen being escorted out by police was captured on camera.pic.twitter.com/CARtLbJZzL — Overtime Heroics MMA (@OTHeroicsMMA) December 19, 2021

Police reports state that Sonnen’s wife Brittany had visible injuries when interviewed but claimed she had taken an Ambien and was in her room sleeping during the events in question.

“I then began to question Brittany on how she obtained her injuries, but she was unsure about how she obtained them,” an officer wrote in the report, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I then further questioned her about any possible domestic disputes or violence between her and her husband where Brittany stated that Chael has never been violent with her.”

Sonnen has been suspended from all ESPN broadcasting duties while the network investigates the situation. A court date has been set for Wednesday, March 30th regarding the criminal charges files against him.