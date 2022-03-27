Matt Brown reacts to UFC Columbus loss: ‘Held back in the third, big mistake’

While UFC Columbus didn’t elicit a record-setting nine performance bonuses like UFC London the week before, there’s no denying its Fight of the Night was a wild ride worthy of Fight of the Year discussion. Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena went to war for three rounds, battering each other relentlessly.

In the end Barberena had his arm raised with a razor thin split decision win, something the Columbus crowd was not happy about. They clearly thought their hometown boy “The Immortal” deserved to win, and so did Brown. He was whisked away to the hospital following the fight for precautionary reasons but did send some tweets off regarding the fight.

Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

“Thanks to everyone for all the support,” he wrote immediately after the event. “Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real f—king soldier.”

Brown was mistaken to think he’d won round 2 ... all three judges gave that one to Barberena.

The Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena scorecards ... Barberena took R3 with two judges to win #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/5G8KH1n524 — MMA mania (@mmamania) March 27, 2022

Three hours later, Brown reappeared on social media to give his updated thoughts on his performance.

Ok after rewatching I def didn’t hold back in 3rd rd. In my head I was lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

On to the next one much respect to @bryan_barberena was a lot of fun — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

“Ok after re-watching I def didn’t hold back in 3rd rd,” he wrote. “In my head I was lol. On to the next one much respect to Bryan Barberena, was a lot of fun.”

For those wondering how the stats on that fight broke down, Barberena landed 111 significant strikes (186 total) vs. Brown’s 81 (95 total). But don’t forget to take into consideration Brown’s five successful takedowns to Barberena’s zero. Maybe we should just run this one back a few times, Figueiredo vs. Moreno style?

The defeat drops Brown to 2-3 since his 2019 return after a two year break. At 41 years old you have to wonder how many more fights we may get from him, but if Matt has it his way he’ll sign a new 8 fight deal with the UFC and fight until he’s 45.