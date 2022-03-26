Chris Gutierrez scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, when the bantamweight contender stopped streaking knockout artist Danaa Batgerel with a second-round TKO (spinning back fist and elbows).

This was a back-and-forth affair in the early going. Gutierrez did most of his damage with a lead jab and his patented leg kicks, but Batgerel was able to time some power punches and even scored a brief takedown towards the end of the first. Gutierrez turned the volume up in the second round and was able to time a perfect spinning back fist that connected and dropped Batgerel. Gutierrez followed up with some heavy elbows from top position to force referee Herb Dean’s hand.

Check out the finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Gutierrez, 30, is now unbeaten in his last seven trips to the Octagon with a 6-0-1 record. If “El Guapo” wasn’t close to a top 15 opponent in the UFC’s stacked bantamweight division this finish is certainly going to push him that direction.

