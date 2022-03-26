A heavyweight matchup between Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) UFC Columbus card airing live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

This is according to a recent report by UFC’s social media account, which states that Latifi has been removed from the card due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. It is unknown at this time if UFC officials are looking to re-book the heavyweight matchup for a later event.

Due to a non-COVID related illness, Ilir Latifi has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Aleksei Oleinik at #UFCColumbus tonight. pic.twitter.com/MuXAY6J5ij — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 26, 2022

Latifi, 38, was hoping to build on his recent split-decision win over Tanner Boser back in June 2021. That win ended a three-fight losing streak for “Sledgehammer” stretching across the UFC’s light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. It is unknown at this time what knocked Latifi out of his fight at UFC Columbus or how long he will be sidelined.

Oleinik, 44, has lost his last three trips to the Octagon and was hoping to get back into the win column this weekend in Ohio. The submission specialist will have to wait a little longer to right the ship in the UFC’s evolving heavyweight division, which Oleinik is just 2-5 in his last seven fights.

Check out the updated UFC Columbus fight card below:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

