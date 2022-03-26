Nate Diaz has officially requested his release from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On Saturday afternoon, a frustrated Diaz took to social media to ask for his release from UFC. The MMA superstar tagged UFC president Dana White and chief business office Hunter Campbell in hopes of attracting their attention. Diaz apologized for asking for his release on a public platform, but felt like there was no other way to express his dissatisfaction that he hasn’t been booked a fight.

“I would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do,” wrote Diaz.

Diaz, 36, has been lobbying for a fight for quite some time. The Stockton native hasn’t been able to come to terms with UFC on his final contracted fight and is clearly pulling out all the stops to force the promotion’s hand. Just earlier this month, Diaz expressed interest in jumping on Bellator MMA’s upcoming card in Hawaii. Other fighters believe Diaz is already retired. It’s been a mess to say the least.

That said, Diaz does have multiple options at his disposal for his return to the Octagon, but nothing has come to fruition. This includes a potential trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, a rematch with Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF” title, and a much-talked-about matchup with UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, which was previously scheduled before being canceled.

It’s unlikely that UFC will release Diaz with one fight left on his contract, but it’s safe to say the long-time UFC fighter won’t be competing inside of the Octagon for too much longer.

