Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus went to war tonight (Sat., March 26, 2022) in the main event of UFC Columbus inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Both men entered this contest with a lot on the line! Blaydes was ranked highly and had some great wins on his record, but he’s still in the process of recovering from a loss to Derrick Lewis. In order to break back into the title mix, another big win here was necessary for “Razor.” Daukaus was less experienced against elite competition, but he rose quickly into the Top 10 before “The Black Beast” ruined his rise as well.

There would be no rebound from Daukaus, who was shocked by his opponent’s kickboxing-heavy game plan. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Blaydes opens with a jab but takes a right hand. Another! Blaydes lands clean with a big right hand of his own. Blaydes puts together a hard couple punches, and he seems to have found his range. Daukaus lands a lead hook. The jab and low kick game is working well for Blaydes at distance. Daukaus scores with a right hand. 10-9 Blaydes

Round Two

Heavy right hand immediately puts Daukaus down! Blaydes jumps on him and that’s it! WOW! Blaydes knocks Daukaus out!!!



Result: Curtis Blaydes defeats Chris Daukaus via second-round knockout (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!)

