UFC Columbus, which took place earlier today (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus, a co-headliner pitting women’s flyweight veteran Joanne Wood against Alexa Grasso, the return of “The Immortal” Matt Brown, and the UFC debut of middleweight finisher Aliaskhab Khizriev, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

