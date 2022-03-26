Curtis Blaydes scored a huge main event TKO finish over Chris Daukaus earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and surprisingly attempted zero takedowns in the process (highlights HERE).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Columbus spit out a few fire finishes and memorable Octagon battles. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Undefeated middleweight prospect Aliaskhab Khizriev made good on his UFC debut with a second-round submission finish over Denis Tiuliulin (see it HERE).

Chris Gutierrez pushed his UFC unbeaten streak to seven when he stopped red-hot knockout artist Danaa Batgerel with a spinning back fist TKO.

A 41-year-old Matt Brown went toe-to-toe with fellow welterweight Bryan Barberena in one of the best three-round fights in recent memory. In the end, it was Barberena who escaped with a split-decision win.

Women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso scored the first submission finish of her career when she stopped veteran Joanne Wood with a rear-naked choke (watch HERE).

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Columbus bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown

Performance of the Night: Curtis Blaydes

Performance of the Night: Chris Guiterrez

For complete UFC Columbus results and coverage click here.