Alexa Grasso delivered the goods in her co-main event showdown with Joanne Wood earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as she submitted “JoJo” with a first-round rear-naked choke.

The fight was about even through the first few minutes until Wood launched a spinning elbow that caught Grasso on the head. Grasso was able to quickly grab a hold of Wood and took her back on a takedown along the cage. From there she was able to softer Wood up with a few punches and worked for an arm under the chin. Grasso finally found her window and locked up the first submission finish of her MMA career.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Grasso, 28, has now won three-straight after capturing decisions over Maycee Barber and Ji Yeon Kim. The women’s flyweight contender is quickly separating herself from the pack and could find herself fighting for a title with another finish like this.

