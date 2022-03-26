Aliaskhab Khizriev looked like the complete package in his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, when the undefeated Russian fighter stopped Denis Tiuliulin with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Khizriev was in control from the opening bell. Tiuliulin did well to land some solid counter strikes and avoid an early stoppage when Khizriev brought the action to the canvas, but Khizriev was winning every exchange. In Round 2, Khizriev was able to score another takedown and quickly locked in a rear-naked choke. Tiuliulin tried to fight the hands but the writing was on the wall.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Khizriev, who now pushes is undefeated MMA record to 14-0, revealed that he’ll be moving down to 170 pounds after this impressive UFC middleweight debut. With a substantial ground game and solid striking to back it up, Khizriev could quickly become a problem for UFC’s stacked welterweight division.

