Demetrious Johnson proved his mettle yet again earlier today (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) when he choked out Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules bout at ONE X in Singapore.

Johnson, who was coming off a vicious knockout loss to Adriano Moraes nearly one year ago, knew he was putting himself in danger against a world-class striker like Rodtang. “Mighty Mouse” is quite savvy on the feet as well, but that’s typically in a mixed martial arts (MMA) setting. As part of the special bout Johnson had to fight Rodtang under Muay Thai rules in the first round. Johnson didn’t do all too bad, but it was certainly something outside of his comfort zone.

Luckily, Johnson was able to make it out of the first round and had the rule set changed to MMA for the second frame. That’s when he was able to take Rodtang’s back and sink in a rear-naked choke that put the Muay Thai practitioner to sleep. It was quite impressive, especially considering the circumstances of the matchup.

Following his victory Johnson spoke about taking risks during his post-fight interview. Remember, this was no ordinary fight and “Mighty Mouse” put himself in harm’s way from the opening bell.

“You know, this training camp was really [good] for me. Had a great team around me,” said Johnson. “They prepared me for this madness... I knew it was going to be hell. No one remembers your name if you don’t take risks. I knew he was the hardest hitting man in this entire division... 35-years-old, I ain’t no spring chicken, but I can still fight.”

Johnson, who turns 36 in August, needed to prove that he’s still one of the best fighters in the world. After starting his ONE Championship career with a 3-0 record and a flyweight title “Mighty Mouse” suffered a major setback against Moraes, who defended the flyweight crown at ONE X as well. This was Johnson’s chance to showcase his all-around skill and take a risk that will only further cement his legacy in combat sports.

What did you make of Johnson’s performance at ONE X?

