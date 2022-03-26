It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus collide in an exciting main event throwdown.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Columbus will feature a plethora of exciting matchups and rising MMA talent. From a flyweight tilt between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France to a lightweight strike-fest involving Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev, the card is set to showcase some pretty interesting scraps.

Take a look below at UFC Columbus’ complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Columbus fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Columbus news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.