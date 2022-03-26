It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus collide in an exciting main event throwdown.
In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Columbus will feature a plethora of exciting matchups and rising MMA talent. From a flyweight tilt between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France to a lightweight strike-fest involving Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev, the card is set to showcase some pretty interesting scraps.
Take a look below at UFC Columbus’ complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik
Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.
Television
- UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ main card and “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.
