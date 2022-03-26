 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ TONIGHT on ESPN

By Dan Hiergesell
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus collide in an exciting main event throwdown.

The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to returns to Columbus, Ohio, for the first time in 13 years on Sat., March 26, 2022, with a meaningful Heavyweight contender battle between Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Chris Daukaus (No. 8), both of whom have won five of their last six outings. In the UFC ‘Columbus’ co-main event, No. 2-ranked Flyweight contender, Askar Askarov, faces No. 6-seeded Kai Kara-France in a match up with title implications.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Columbus will feature a plethora of exciting matchups and rising MMA talent. From a flyweight tilt between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France to a lightweight strike-fest involving Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev, the card is set to showcase some pretty interesting scraps.

Take a look below at UFC Columbus’ complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik
Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

Television

  • UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ main card and “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
  • UFC Columbus: ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Columbus fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Columbus news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

