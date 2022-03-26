Demetrious Johnson produced spectacular results during his special rules bout opposite Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon earlier this morning (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at ONE X from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight champion was losing in the first round as the two fighters competed strictly in Muay Thai. In Round 2, the action switched to mixed martial arts (MMA) and it allowed “Mighty Mouse” to drag Rodtang to the canvas and put some serious pressure on him. Rodtang fought the hands pretty well for a moment or two before Johnson found his opening, fully applied a rear-naked choke, and put the Muay Thai fighter to sleep.

Check out the highlights below:

DJ was clipping Rodtang in the Muay Thai round too pic.twitter.com/rijUkDGCPb — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) March 26, 2022

DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON CHOKES OUT RODTANG pic.twitter.com/4BCnVbkLl5 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) March 26, 2022

In addition, ONE X featured the return of former UFC fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama. “Sexyama” met fellow Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in his first bout in over two years. It also marked Akiyama’s return to 170 pounds. The 46-year-old fighter didn’t miss a beat as he was able to score a vicious second-round TKO finish over Aoki, who was coming off a four-fight win streak.

Check out that finish below:

ONE X ‍♂️



Yoshihiro Akiyama lays some BRUTAL Ground & Pound on Shinya Aoki to win in Round 2 #ONEX pic.twitter.com/zA4ZF7AkLH — Fight Talk Australia (@FightTalkAus) March 26, 2022

Finally, ONE X culminated with a main event clash between current ONE Championship women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee taking on 24-year-old challenger Stamp Fairtex. Lee was pretty dominant in her fourth defense of her title and ended up winning with a beautiful rear-naked choke in the second round.

Check it out below:

ONE X ‍♂️



AND THE CROWN STILL FITS @angelaleemma returns in style as she defeats Stamp Fairtex at the end of Round 2



Closing a crazy night at #ONEX



What was your highlight of the night?#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/g7fQpamVBt — Fight Talk Australia (@FightTalkAus) March 26, 2022

