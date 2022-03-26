Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus full fight video preview for UFC Columbus heavyweight main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will separate contender from pretender later TONIGHT (Sat., March 26, 2022) in the UFC Columbus mixed martial arts (MMA) main event, airing LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as perennial contender Curtis Blaydes meets heavy-hitting knockout artist Chris Daukaus in a classic wrestler vs. striker headliner.

Let’s hope for the sake of entertainment that styles do in fact make fights.

Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC), who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik back at UFC 266, will be headlining his fourth event in his last five Octagon appearances. The heavyweight contender hasn’t been able to lock down a title shot over the years, but he’s 9-2 in his last 11 UFC fights and is always a few big wins away from contention. “Razor” will be a sizable favorite to take care of business at UFC Columbus and hand Daukaus another decisive loss.

Daukaus (12-4), on the other hand, is coming off a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis back at UFC Vegas 45 this past December. This weekend with be the Philadelphian’s second UFC main event and the first time in his Octagon career that he’s competing coming off a defeat. If the former “Keystone” cop can upset Blaydes and steal the show he’ll put himself right back in the mix within the division’s Top 5.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

