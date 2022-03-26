Curtis Blaydes took his game to another level earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, when “Razor” sliced through Chris Daukaus with a brutal second-round TKO (punches).
Daukaus was able to land some good shots early, but Blaydes seemed to settle in on the feet and scored a few punches of his own to bloody Daukaus’ eye. To much surprise, Blaydes didn’t even attempt one takedown in the first round, which trickled into the second as well.
In Round 2, the two heavyweights came out firing and met in the middle of the cage. Blaydes landed a counter right hand that crushed Daukaus and sent him crashing to the canvas. “Razor” jumped in for thunderous ground-and-pound before Daukaus went limp and the referee stepped in.
Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:
@ChrisDaukausMMA is PUMPED! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/ZPf7GuOPEX— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) March 27, 2022
The no. 4️⃣ heavyweight in the world!@RazorBlaydes265 is ready to throw his name back in the title conversation! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/wC6MMf1QLk— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 27, 2022
CURTIS BLAYDES WITH THE TKO #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/jb8u5mLwa9— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 27, 2022
=— UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2022
[ @RazorBlaydes265 | #UFCColumbus ] pic.twitter.com/b9GPHHo0Nr
Calling his shot! @RazorBlaydes265 looking for @ciryl_gane next! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/83roaGrp3f— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 27, 2022
