Curtis Blaydes took his game to another level earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, when “Razor” sliced through Chris Daukaus with a brutal second-round TKO (punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘Columbus’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to returns to Columbus, Ohio, for the first time in 13 years on Sat., March 26, 2022, with a meaningful Heavyweight contender battle between Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Chris Daukaus (No. 8), both of whom have won five of their last six outings. In the UFC ‘Columbus’ co-main event, No. 2-ranked Flyweight contender, Askar Askarov, faces No. 6-seeded Kai Kara-France in a match up with title implications. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Daukaus was able to land some good shots early, but Blaydes seemed to settle in on the feet and scored a few punches of his own to bloody Daukaus’ eye. To much surprise, Blaydes didn’t even attempt one takedown in the first round, which trickled into the second as well.

In Round 2, the two heavyweights came out firing and met in the middle of the cage. Blaydes landed a counter right hand that crushed Daukaus and sent him crashing to the canvas. “Razor” jumped in for thunderous ground-and-pound before Daukaus went limp and the referee stepped in.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

The no. 4️⃣ heavyweight in the world!@RazorBlaydes265 is ready to throw his name back in the title conversation! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/wC6MMf1QLk — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 27, 2022

For complete UFC Columbus results and coverage click here.