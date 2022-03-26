UFC Columbus live stream results: Buckle up for the “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., March 26, 2022) inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Headlining the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card is the heavyweight showdown between No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 9-ranked Chris Daukaus, two experienced veterans looking to make a name for themselves in the crowded 265-pound title chase. Elsewhere on the card, fan-favorite flyweight fighter Joanne Wood attempts to slug her way back into the win column at the expense of 125-pound rising star Alexa Grasso.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Columbus fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Columbus action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Blaydes vs. Daukaus.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Columbus results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC COLUMBUS QUICK RESULTS:
Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Alexa Grasso vs. Joanne Wood
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
Danaa Batgerel vs. Chris Gutierrez
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jennifer Maia vs. Manan Fiorot
David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau
Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza
UFC COLUMBUS PLAY-BY-PLAY:
265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso vs. Joanne Wood
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Chris Gutierrez
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Manan Fiorot
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Columbus: “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
Loading comments...