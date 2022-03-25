UFC 274 tickets for sale ahead of ‘Oliveira vs Gaethje’ PPV on May 7 in Phoenix

The UFC 274 fight card is headed your way ... and it’s a doozy.

The May 7 pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, scheduled for Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime contender Justin Gaethje. Elsewhere on the card, reigning strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza. In addition, all-action lightweight fighters Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collide in what should be an easy lock for multiple post-fight bonuses.

Wanna go see it live?

Tickets for UFC 274 went on sale TODAY (Fri., March 25, 2022) and are available through Ticketmaster. As of this writing, an abundance of seats are still available (bots must be taking the weekend off) but that could change at a moment’s notice so get while the gettin’ is good, as they say.

Here’s what you need to know for Footprint Center attendance:

—Masks are required for entry to all events. Once inside the building, masks are recommended for guests while they are not actively eating or drinking.

—No professional cameras, audio, or video recording devices are allowed.

—No backpacks are allowed. Bags must be within the 14″ x 14″ x 6″ size requirements.

—Event tickets are mobile only.

Doors open at 3 p.m. local time with the first fight getting underway roughly an hour later (4 p.m. local time). To check out the current UFC 274 fight card and PPV lineup click here.