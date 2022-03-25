Jake Paul announces boxing return in August: ‘6-0 coming soon’

I guess we’ll have to put that MMA debut on hold (for now).

Social media star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul, who’s 5-0 as a professional pugilist with four knockouts, is making his way back to the “sweet science” at some point in August, though an opponent — as well as a potential city and venue — have yet to be revealed.

“August I’m back, baby. Let’s get it.” Paul told his Instagram followers. “6-0 coming soon.”

Paul, 25, started his boxing career as part of a YouTube stunt involving fellow influencer AnEsonGib, winning his debut by way of second-round technical knockout. “The Problem Child” would later return to battle NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition, stiffening the retired cager and impressing Tyson with his ability to generate pay-per-view (PPV) buys.

That success led to boxing bouts opposite UFC welterweight veterans Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Askren was easily dispatched in the opening frame before Paul went on to secure two victories over “The Chosen One,” the second of which ended by way of violent knockout. It also gave Paul a voice in the combat sports industry, which he uses to relentlessly troll UFC President Dana White.

Critics of Paul want the blonde bomber to fight a real boxer (like this guy) and not a shopworn UFC fighter, so it will be interesting to see if “The Problem Child” rises to the challenge or stays the course. Either way, expect the August card to appear on Showtime Sports, the exclusive home for Paul over the next few years.