This violent, corkscrew knockout video was somehow upstaged by a double nut-shot at UAE Warriors

UAE Warriors 27 streamed live on UFC Fight Pass on Friday morning (March 25) and was not without its share of drama. And to be honest, I thought Khaled Jashell’s violent, corkscrew knockout victory over Kevin Munjethe was going to be my lone highlight video from the event in Abu Dhabi.

To be fair, how often do you see a fighter get spun 180 degrees?

Savage.

Then came the double nut-shot in the welterweight affair between Magnus Oneyka Iversen and Matheiu Rakotondrazanany, whose unique last name makes me glad I’m not charged with play-by-play for this UFC Fight Pass event.

That fight ended by way of technical knockout when Rakotondrazanany broke something.

Broken toe or foot brings an end to this one following a headkick attempt#UAEW27 pic.twitter.com/Y2WgMcxaDz — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 25, 2022

Wild.

UAE Warriors will be back in action on Sat. (March 26) and Sun. (March 27) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for UAE Warriors 28: “International” and UAE Warriors 29: “Arabia 7,” respectively, featuring longtime MMA veterans Tarek Suleiman and Mohammad Yahya, among others.

Both events will stream LIVE on UFC Fight Pass at 10 a.m. ET.