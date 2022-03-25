Video: ONE X weigh in results, staredowns featuring Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Shinya Aoki and more!

ONE Championship recently held its ceremonial weigh ins and fighter face offs for the upcoming ONE X combat sports event, taking place on Sat., March 26, 2022 from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

ONE X will be headlined by atomweight titleholder Angela Lee as she puts her belt on the line against grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex. Elsewhere on the card, former UFC flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson battles ONE muay thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed rules bout.

In addition, Adriano Moraes defends his flyweight strap against Yuya Wakamatsu, while former PRIDE stars Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama collide in lightweight action. The three-part fight card begins streaming at 1 a.m. ET for stateside fans.

Here’s the complete ONE X fight card and lineup:

ONE X: Grand Finale (8 a.m. ET)

(c) Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson (Special Rules Super-Fight)

(c) Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE Flyweight World Title)

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr (Muay Thai – lightweight)

(c) Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title)

ONE X: Part II (5 a.m. ET)

(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)

(c) Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title)

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

ONE X: Part I (1 a.m. ET)

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao (submission grappling – middleweight)

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Danielle Kelly vs. Mei Yamaguchi (submission grappling – atomweight)

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Stateside fans can stream the entire ONE X card on watch.onefc.com. Parts 1 & 2 will also be available to stream on the promotion’s YouTube and Facebook accounts at 1 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. ET, respectively.