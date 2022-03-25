Surging UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev has already made it known that he would like to train alongside Jon Jones in the near future, but now the welterweight contender is picking “Bones” in the debate for pound-for-pound (P4P) best fighter in the world.

Chimaev, who has taken the MMA world by storm since his UFC debut in 2020, is quickly closing in on a title shot opposite current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Borz” is scheduled to meet former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 next month and could lock down his shot against Usman for later this year should he win. That’s assuming Usman doesn’t land his big boxing fight with Canelo Alvarez.

While most believe that Usman is the current P4P best fighter in the world on the heels of a 15-0 UFC record and five-straight welterweight title defenses, Chimaev still thinks that Jones is the greatest fighter in the game right now.

“Nobody’s like him,” said Chimaev during a recent appearance on “The Triple C & Schmo Show” (via MMA Junkie). “He beat a lot of guys. He beats the monsters. I did all my training with Alex (Gustafsson). I know how good he is, and if Jon Jones could stop that guy, it’s scary. And he beat not easy fighters. It was crazy good fighters (with) knockout power. On the ground, it was good. Everything was perfect. (Daniel Cormier) – you know how his pressure is, good wrestling, and he has good boxing, and he has mentality of just pressure the fighters and kill them, and (Jones) stopped that guy, as well.”

Jones, who is 34 years of age just like Usman, has had a difficult time staying active over the past few years. Whether due to contract negotiations, trouble with the law, or a premeditated move to the heavyweight division, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has fought just once since 2019.

Still, Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. His 20-0-1 (1 NC) UFC record and 11 UFC title defenses speak for itself, but Jones has lost some allure due to his inactivity of late. Chimaev believes that as long as Jones is able to make it back to the Octagon he’ll regain his status as the P4P best.

“You can’t say Kamaru is better than him,” Chimaev added. “If he stays in the game, (Jones) has to be pound-for-pound No. 1.

“Usman has only one belt, and how many times did he defend his belt? Three times? Four times? Jon Jones did it all his career and defended his title like 11 times. It’s different. Kamaru didn’t beat the guys that Jon Jones beat. The guys are different level.”

What do you think, Maniacs? Does Jones still have a claim for P4P best or has Usman officially surpassed him?

Let’s hear it!