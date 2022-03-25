The heavyweight action will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., Mar. 26, 2022) at UFC Columbus live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as perennial contender Curtis Blaydes meets knockout artist Chris Daukaus in a wrestler vs. striker main event clash.

Blaydes, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik back at UFC 266, will be headlining his fourth event in his last five Octagon appearances. The heavyweight contender hasn’t been able to lock down a title shot over the years, but he’s 9-2 in his last 11 UFC fights and is always a few big wins away from contention. “Razor” will be a sizable favorite to take care of business at UFC Columbus and hand Daukaus another loss.

Daukaus, on the other hand, is coming off a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis back at UFC Vegas 45 this past December. This weekend with be Daukaus’ second UFC main event and the first time in his UFC career that he’s competing coming off a defeat. If the former Philadelphia cop can upset Blaydes and steal the show he’ll put himself right back in the mix within the division’s top 5.

Before the two heavyweights lock horns tomorrow night at UFC Columbus they met for a final face-off at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins (results HERE). Check it out below:

In addition, women’s flyweight contenders Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso, who will meet in UFC Columbus’ co-main event, squared off for their own staredown as well. Check it out below:

A top 10 flyweight tilt set for tomorrow’s co-main event



@DrKneeEvil vs @AlexaGrasso



[ #UFCColumbus | Tomorrow | Main Card LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/UrtnXtOJyY — UFC (@ufc) March 25, 2022

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Columbus fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Columbus news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.