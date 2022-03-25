Live: UFC Columbus ceremonial weigh-in video results

With the UFC Columbus early weigh-ins already bagged and tagged (get full results and video here), the promotion will ask all 26 fighters to make their way back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities LIVE at 4 p.m. ET ahead of Sat. night’s (March 26) “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” event on ESPN and ESPN+ at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to returns to Columbus, Ohio, for the first time in 13 years on Sat., March 26, 2022, with a meaningful Heavyweight contender battle between Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Chris Daukaus (No. 8), both of whom have won five of their last six outings. In the UFC 'Columbus' co-main event, No. 2-ranked Flyweight contender, Askar Askarov, faces No. 6-seeded Kai Kara-France in a match up with title implications.

Headlining the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card is the heavyweight showdown between No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 9-ranked Chris Daukaus, two experienced veterans looking to make a name for themselves in the crowded 265-pound title chase. Elsewhere on the card, fan-favorite flyweight fighter Joanne Wood attempts to slug her way back into the win column at the expense of 125-pound rising star Alexa Grasso.

