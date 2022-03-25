Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its early (and official) weigh-ins this morning (Fri., March 25, 2022) inside the promotion’s host hotel in “The Buckeye State” to finalize the upcoming UFC Columbus mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., March 26) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The LIVE weigh-in stream begins promptly at 9 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘Columbus’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to returns to Columbus, Ohio, for the first time in 13 years on Sat., March 26, 2022, with a meaningful Heavyweight contender battle between Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Chris Daukaus (No. 8), both of whom have won five of their last six outings. In the UFC ‘Columbus’ co-main event, No. 2-ranked Flyweight contender, Askar Askarov, faces No. 6-seeded Kai Kara-France in a match up with title implications. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Headlining the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card is the heavyweight showdown between No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 9-ranked Chris Daukaus, two experienced veterans looking to make a name for themselves in the crowded 265-pound title chase. Elsewhere on the card, fan-favorite flyweight fighter Joanne Wood attempts to slug her way back into the win column at the expense of 125-pound rising star Alexa Grasso.

Complete UFC Columbus early weigh-in results below:

UFC Columbus Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Chris Daukaus (243)

125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso (125) vs. Joanne Wood (125)

170 lbs.: Matt Brown (170.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi (239.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (246)

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

UFC Columbus Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Neil Magny (170) vs. Max Griffin (171)

135 lbs.: Sara McMann (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (135)

185 lbs.: Aliaskhab Khizriev (185) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Manan Fiorot (125.5)

125 lbs.: David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

145 lbs.: Luis Saldana () vs. Bruno Souza (144)

While the above weights are considered “official,” remember to check back at 4 p.m. ET right here on MMAmania.com for the UFC Columbus ceremonial weigh-in festivities, complete with LIVE video, featuring all the “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” staredowns.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Columbus fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Columbus news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Blaydes vs. Daukaus” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.