Conor McGregor: ‘Sore Toe’ leaves Rafael dos Anjos ineligible for BMF status

Rafael dos Anjos believes a line needs to be drawn after Jorge Masvidal’s recent altercation with Colby Covington.

In 2019, Masvidal became the first and likely only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion in mixed martial arts (MMA) history when he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244. However, his alleged “sucker punch” assault of Covington outside a Miami, Fla. steakhouse this week has had the fight community split when it comes to who they support, including the former UFC Lightweight titleholder dos Anjos.

Related Masvidal Mugshot Released By Police

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher. Can’t be both,” dos Anjos tweeted. “@danawhite time to hand that belt to me.”

dos Anjos’ last time out was coincidentally in the co-main event of UFC 272 which preceded Covington vs. Masvidal. Having a late opponent change, “RDA” wound up facing, and battering, Renato “Moicano” Carneiro en route to a unanimous decision of his own.

A well-respected competitor at this stage in his 44-fight career, dos Anjos’ old would-be foe, Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on the idea of passing the BMF torch.

“Pulled out with a sore toe in what would have been the biggest fight of your bloodline’s existence,” McGregor replied. “Past, present, and future. You are never eligible.”

Shortly after, dos Anjos countered with; “Says the b—ch that needs bodyguards to go weigh in and taps to rear-naked chokes too scared to go to sleep…”

Related McGregor Arrested With Bentley Seized

The two were set to go champion vs. champion at UFC 196 in March 2016 until a broken foot forced dos Anjos out of the contest. Therefore it led to the now-famous first bout for McGregor opposite the aforementioned Diaz.

At present, dos Anjos and McGregor are heading in different directions records-wise with the Brazilian on a two-fight winning streak and the Irishman down in his last two. Maybe it’s time to try and make it happen once again?