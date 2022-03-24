Jorge Masvidal pleading not guilty to alleged Colby Covington assault charges

Jorge Masvidal was recently charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief following an alleged assault against Colby Covington in Miami, Fla. On Thursday (March 24, 2022), Masvidal entered a plea deal declaring himself as not guilty.

MMA Fighting reports that records show Masvidal wrote “a plea of not guilty along with a demand for a trial by jury” following his arrest late Weds. night. “Gamebred” was released on a $15,000 bond and is next set to appear in court on April 21 at 9:00 A.M. EST.

Two separate felony charges have come Masvidal’s way after he allegedly attacked Covington outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami. One of the two, the aggravated battery with a mask, can lead to a possible prison sentence of up to 15 years and or a fine of $10,000.

Additionally, Masvidal faces a charge of felony criminal mischief. Covington informed police that “$15,000 worth of damage was done to a $90,000 Rolex” that was worn mid altercation. Criminal mischief resulting in $1,000 worth of damage is considered a third-degree felony in Florida.

The night of the alleged incident, Masvidal posted a video on his Twitter that has since been deleted.

“I call this the show your face challenge,” Masvidal said. What’s up? I’m from Dade County. Talk that s—t, you gotta back it up. That’s just how my city rolls, man.”

Masvidal has also since appeared in front of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to hold off on an application for a promotor’s license.

“Right now, I had a mutual combatant with another athlete, and you know, I can’t say too much on this, but if we could table [the application] for later, that would be amazing,” Masvidal said when speaking to the commission.

Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to Covington at UFC 272 earlier this month.