Paige VanZant returns, headlines BKFC London card on July 9

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight Paige VanZant recently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is expected to make her in-ring debut later this year. Before that happens, “12 Gauge” will compete on the final fight of her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (UFC) contract on July 9 inside Alexandra Palace in London, England.

BKFC president David Feldman made the announcement on Thursday while also indicating the promotion has plans for Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Aug. 6. That fight card and pay-per-view (PPV) lineup has yet to be determined.

Related VanZant Made More Money Dancing Than Fighting For UFC

VanZant parted ways with UFC in the wake of her submission loss to Amanda Ribas in summer 2020, then promptly signed with BKFC just a few weeks later. Unfortunately, “12 Gauge” was unable to deliver on her pre-fight promises and posted consecutive decision losses to boxing standout Britain Hart and fellow UFC export Rachael Ostovich.

An opponent for her July 9 headliner is expected to be announced in the coming days.

VanZant continues to absorb an undue amount of hate but has accomplished a remarkable amount for an athlete still just 27 years old. In addition to her winning record in UFC, the former model and author has also appeared on high-profile reality shows like Dancing with the Stars and Chopped.

That said, VanZant may need a breakout performance — and ultimately a victory — this July in London if wrestling fans are going to take her seriously. Unless former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos continues to serve as her “Dynamite” enforcer.