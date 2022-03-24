Sprung! Jorge Masvidal posts $15,000 Miami jail bail, fails (badly) to hide from prying paparazzi

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is supposed to be the “Baddest Mother Fucker” in MMA and even has a $50,000 “BMF” belt to prove it. So it came as a surprise to see “Gamebred” hiding from nosy reporters while handlers smuggled him into a nearby vehicle upon his release from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Blame supply chain issues for the lack of face pillows.

Masvidal was arrested on Weds. night (March 23) and charged with one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief after allegedly sucker-punching UFC rival Colby Covington outside Papi Steak in Miami Beach, causing damage to Covington’s teeth and Rolex wristwatch.

Bail was set at $15,000.

“Mr. Masvidal will allow this matter to proceed through the court and does not have any further comment at this time,” attorney Dave Kubiliun told news outlet WPLG Local 10.

Fellow UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos was not impressed.

“You’re either a ‘BMF’ or you’re a sucker puncher. Can’t be both,” the outspoken Brazilian wrote on social media. “Dana White, time to hand that belt to me.”

Masvidal lost a unanimous decision to his former friend and training partner in the UFC 272 headliner back on March 5 but was seemingly unable to get past some of the incendiary comments “Chaos” made during the buildup to their five-round grudge match. That led to the alleged steakhouse sucker punch and “Gamebred” in handcuffs.

Seems to be a lot of that going around these days.