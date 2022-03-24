Jorge Masvidal mugshot, additional arrest details released by Miami police

JUST IN: Jorge Masvidal booked in jail on charges of aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief. The UFC star’s bond is $15,000. #ColbyCovington pic.twitter.com/7V2H5qqXSK

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Jorge Masvidal was arrested this week (Weds., March 23, 2022) and charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief, both of which are classified as felonies, according ESPN.

Watch video of Masvidal scampering into the police station here.

After surrendering to law enforcement on the advice of his attorney, “Gamebred” was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and held on $15,000 bond. A conviction could result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years, in addition to a fine of $10,000.

This marks the second arrest of a UFC fighter this week and third within the last 30 days.

Masvidal is accused of sucker-punching Colby Covington at Papi Steak in Miami in what the former backyard brawler claims was street justice for UFC 272 trash talk. The lesson was an expensive one, causing upward of $15,000 damage to Covington’s Rolex.

“Chaos” also suffered a fractured tooth and abrasions to his wrist.

Masvidal’s attempt to become a licensed promoter in Nevada got kiboshed by the state athletic commission earlier this week, one of several repercussions stemming from Monday night’s incident. That said, it sounds like “Gamebred” will have more pressing matters in the coming weeks, like staying out of the big house.

The police report also indicates Masvidal required stitches to his right hand.

The one-time “BMF” champ, who previously competed at 155 pounds, is currently mired in a three-fight losing streak, which includes his unanimous decision loss to Covington back on March 5 in Las Vegas. Not that it did anything to dissuade the promotion from signing Masvidal to a lucrative, longterm deal.

Whether or not that contract gets fulfilled remains to be seen.