Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal in custody on aggravated battery charge, held on $15k bail

UFC 261: Usman v Masvidal 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal allegedly snuck up on and punched Colby Covington in the mouth at a very public place. Covington is missing part of his tooth, and Masvidal and his management are bragging on Twitter. Amidst the “Chaos,” one has to wonder: Will Masvidal face any consequences for his actions? Jon Jones and Conor McGregor seemingly always get away with it, but I don’t know that “Gamebred” is quite at that status.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but the ball is starting to roll. Earlier on Wednesday, Masvidal was scheduled to talk with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) about licensing his Gamebred Promotions to hold events in Las Vegas, Nevada, but both parties agreed to delay that hearing until the dust settles a bit.

“Since I do have an open case, I’m not supposed to talk about it but I guess you’re referencing it,” Masvidal explained (via MMAJunkie). “Yeah, if we could table it, it’d be better. Right now, I had a mutual combatance [sic] with another athlete. I can’t say too much on this, is what they told me to say. If we could table it for later, that’d be amazing, as well.”

Continuing to discuss the incident, Masvidal explained to the commission official, “I have not been arrested, bench warrant, nothing has been sent.” He also confirmed that his lawyers are in contact with the police to discuss the case, and at the moment, no charges have been pressed.

The situation has changed since that hearing. Per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Masvidal is currently in custody in Miami with bail set at $15k. He is currently being charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief.

A reporter for the local ABC affiliate in Miami, Rosh Lowe, also posted a video of Masvidal on his way to jail.

Stay tuned for further updates on the case and Masvidal’s situation.

